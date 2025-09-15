Knicks’ Jalen Brunson opens up on the grind required to reach the Eastern Conference finals again

The New York Knicks came off a strong NBA season but ended emotionally drained after falling in seven games in the Eastern Conference finals against the Indiana Pacers. Jalen Brunson, who excelled throughout most of the series, knows firsthand what the journey requires.

The Knicks have shown steady growth as one of the Eastern Conference’s top teams over the years, Brunson said in an exclusive interview with Games Hub, part of his partnership with BodyArmor.

“I think we’ve been taking steady steps every year,” Brunson said. “The best part about our team is the chemistry we’ve built and the relationships we’ve created. A lot of people help us on this journey, and to be able to be where we are now, it’s nothing to be satisfied about.”

“Hopefully, we don’t go into the season thinking we’re just going to jump back into the Eastern Conference Finals. We need to go through the process again, continue to get better, and fight to get over that hump.”

Jalen Brunson of the New York Knicks is defended by Tyrese Haliburton of the Indiana Pacers

The journey of Jalen Brunson and the Knicks

The New York Knicks’ path to the Eastern Conference Finals last season was a true lesson in determination, with Jalen Brunson serving as their relentless engine. After a strong regular season, Tom Thibodeau’s team entered the playoffs with the goal of surpassing their previous year’s performance.

In the first round, they faced the Detroit Pistons and overcame a tightly contested series. The Knicks–Pistons matchup became only the second playoff series in NBA history to feature four consecutive games decided by three points or fewer.

Next, in the conference semifinals, the Knicks squared off against the Boston Celtics, defeating one of the league’s top contenders 4-2. The Celtics struggled mightily, setting the NBA playoff record for most missed 3-point shots in a single game.

Finally, in the Eastern Conference Finals against the Indiana Pacers, the Knicks entered the series with their last championship dating back to 1973. The Pacers ultimately prevailed, with historical performances including Tyrese Halliburton in Game 4, who became the first player in NBA playoff history to record 30 points, 15 assists, and 10 rebounds with no turnovers.

