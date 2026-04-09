Are Jaylen Brown and Derrick White playing today, April 9, for Celtics vs NY Knicks at MSG?

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White are both listed as questionable for the Boston Celtics ahead of tonight’s April 9 matchup against the New York Knicks at Madison Square Garden, according to the official NBA injury report.

The latest league injury update shows Boston dealing with multiple game-time decisions, with Brown managing Achilles tendinitis and White dealing with a knee issue, leaving their availability up in the air right before tip-off.

With playoff positioning still on the line, their final lineup decisions will be closely monitored. The Knicks, meanwhile, are preparing for multiple scenarios depending on whether Boston’s key backcourt pieces are cleared to play.

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How and when did Jaylen Brown get injured?

Jaylen Brown did not suffer a single specific in-game injury; instead, his current issue — left Achilles tendinitis — developed gradually during the 2025–26 NBA season due to workload and overuse.

Jaylen Brown #7 of the Boston Celtics dribbles the ball against A.J. Green in 2026 (Source: Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Boston Celtics star has been managing discomfort in his left Achilles for several weeks, with the condition flaring up during stretches of heavy minutes and back-to-back games.

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According to official NBA injury reports and team updates, the issue became more noticeable in the final stretch of the regular season, forcing Boston to list him as questionable in multiple matchups.

Rather than a contact injury, this is classified as an overuse condition, meaning it worsens over time with repetitive strain. The Celtics have occasionally limited his minutes or monitored him in pregame warmups to prevent further aggravation.

How has Jaylen Brown been this season?

Jaylen Brown has delivered another All-NBA-level season, averaging roughly 25 points, 6 rebounds and around 5 assists per game. He continues to be one of Boston’s primary scoring engines, regularly creating offense in isolation and transition while sharing lead responsibilities with Jayson Tatum.

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His efficiency has remained strong, shooting close to 49% from the field and around 37% from three-point range, depending on the stretch of the season. Despite managing his injury late in the year, he has remained one of the Celtics’ most productive and impactful players in their push toward the playoffs.

Jaylen Brown and Derrick White wearing jersey’s commerorating the inaugural NBA Pioneers Classic honoring the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first black players (Source: Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

How and when did Derrick White get injured?

Derrick White’s current injury stems from a right knee contusion, which is a contact-based bruise typically suffered during in-game collisions in the 2025–26 season.

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The guard picked up the issue after taking contact to the knee during recent gameplay, with the injury being officially listed on the NBA injury report shortly afterward. A contusion like this does not involve structural damage, but it can cause swelling and discomfort depending on impact severity.

Since then, he has been considered day-to-day, with the Celtics evaluating his status on a game-by-game basis. His inclusion on the questionable list for recent games reflects precaution rather than a long-term concern.

How has Derrick White been this season?

Derrick White has been one of the most consistent two-way guards this season, averaging around 17 points, 4 rebounds and 5 assists per game. His role as a secondary playmaker has been essential in stabilizing the offense when primary scorers are pressured.

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Derrick White #9 of the Boston Celtics celebrates after hitting a three point basket in 2026 (Source: Winslow Townson/Getty Images)

White has also been a strong perimeter shooter, connecting on nearly 39% of his three-point attempts while maintaining high efficiency in the Boston Celtics’ ball movement system.

Defensively, he remains one of the most reliable perimeter stoppers, frequently assigned to opposing guards and closing out games due to his versatility and decision-making.