Are Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga playing tonight in Lakers vs Warriors on NBA Opening Night?

The Golden State Warriors face the Los Angeles Lakers on NBA Opening Night of the 2025-26 season, in a matchup expected to feature the league’s top players, which raises the question: will Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga play?

By Emilio Abad

Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga of Golden State Warriors.
© Ezra Shaw / Getty ImagesJimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga of Golden State Warriors.

The Golden State Warriors open their season against Los Angeles Lakers, but fans won’t see Steph Curry face LeBron James due to the NBA’s all-time leading scorer being sidelined to start the season with sciatica. However, there are still plenty of stars active, making this an entertaining game to close out NBA Opening Night. This raises the question: will Jimmy Butler and Jonathan Kuminga play?

The Golden State Warriors come into the season with solid form and growing confidence, despite critics pointing to their age. The team shows good chemistry and a positive environment, boosted by new additions following a challenging preseason.

For the Lakers, confidence is high with a roster built to give LeBron James another shot at a championship alongside Luka Doncic. New additions like Marcus Smart aim to bolster what was a weak defensive point last season.

The Warriors enter the matchup with veteran presence and key acquisitions. Al Horford fits perfectly following Kevin Looney’s departure, Jonathan Kuminga is expected to contribute significantly, and Seth Curry will need to wait for his opportunity to sign.

Stephen Curry and Jimmy Butler on the bench during an NBA regular season game

Jimmy Butler III #10 and Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Are Kuminga and Butler playing for Warriors vs Lakers?

Golden State’s Moses Moody has been ruled out, while Jimmy Butler (ankle) and Jonathan Kuminga (ankle) are listed as questionable for the game against the Lakers. Recent status updates, however, provide optimism for Warriors fans. Both players are likely to be available for the season opener.

According to Dalton Johnson of NBC Sports Bay Area, coach Steve Kerr told the media he expects both Butler and Kuminga to play on Tuesday. The two players now carry a probable tag, a major boost for Golden State to have two of their top forwards on the court.

Golden State has solid depth at the guard positions but is thin when it comes to true forwards. Outside of Draymond Green, Gui Santos is the only other true forward available on the roster.

With Butler and Kuminga potentially available, the Warriors can maintain a strong rotation and competitive edge against a Lakers squad loaded with talent. Their performance in this opener could set the tone for the rest of a long and challenging NBA season.

