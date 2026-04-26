Are Joel Embiid, Kelly Oubre playing today? 76ers aim to tie Celtics series in Game 4

There are concerning updates for the Philadelphia 76ers as they look to tie the NBA playoffs series against the Boston Celtics in Game 4. But Joel Embiid is listed as doubtful on the official injury report, and Kelly Oubre is listed as questionable.

The status of star center Joel Embiid continues to be a major storyline in the series between Philadelphia and Boston. For what it is worth, Embiid was originally listed as doubtful due to post-appendectomy recovery, which has kept him out since April 9 for Game 3, before ultimately being ruled out of the NBA game.

In addition to Embiid, Kelly Oubre is also listed on the Philadelphia injury report for the fourth game. His participation is doubtful due to right adductor soreness. As with Embiid, his final status will be determined before tipoff.

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The uncomfortable position of the 76ers

After dropping Game 3 at home to the Boston Celtics, the Philadelphia 76ers look to bounce back in Game 4 on Sunday night. With a win, the Sixers would tie the series at two games apiece, but with a loss, they would fall behind 3-1, which is a difficult position to recover from.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

However, they have already stolen a game at TD Garden, so they cannot be counted out. They have exceeded expectations so far for this team, and, without a doubt, beyond young players like Tyrese Maxey and VJ Edgecombe, the veterans can decide games, like Joel Embiid or Paul George.

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In Friday’s loss to the Celtics, Tyrese Maxey led the way for the 76ers as he recorded 31 points, four rebounds, and six assists while Paul George added 18 points and five assists of his own.

How the Celtics arrive

On the other side, Boston enters Sunday’s contest with a 2-1 series lead after defeating the 76ers on the road in Game 3 on Friday night. Jayson Tatum led the way for the Celtics in Friday’s victory as he finished with 25 points, five rebounds, and seven assists, while Jaylen Brown recorded 25 points, seven rebounds, and four assists.