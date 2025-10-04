Are Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards playing tonight in Nuggets vs Timberwolves NBA preseason game?

With the start of the new NBA season fast approaching, the Denver Nuggets will take on the Minnesota Timberwolves in both teams’ preseason opener. The main question heading into the matchup centers on the availability of Nikola Jokic and Anthony Edwards.

On the Nuggets’ side, Jokic is expected to start, as acting head coach David Adelman confirmed that the full roster is ready to go and that he plans to play his regular starters.

“As far as I know, everybody’s available,” Adelman said, via Katy Winge of Altitude TV. “And I think, because of our schedule the way it is, you’ll see our guys play. I think it’s important — it’s almost like a practice for them. We went light today [in practice] for that reason, and then we’ll get back at it next week, where it’s almost like a second training camp with four days off”.

As for the Timberwolves, NBA insider Evan Sidery of Forbes reported that Edwards is also expected to be in the starting lineup. That means both teams are planning to roll out their top players, though likely on limited minutes, giving playing time to the rest of the roster.

Anthony Edwards dribbles the ball. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

Jokic wants to be a Nugget for life

The Serbian superstar recently caused a bit of concern among Denver Nuggets fans after reportedly turning down a $206.4 million contract extension offer. However, during media day, Nikola Jokic made it clear that his commitment to the franchise remains as strong as ever.

“Contract extensions come as a reward,” Jokic said. “It’s something that is natural to the sport. Especially in today’s NBA, you see how the salary cap is going. My plan is to be a Nugget forever”.

Jokic understands how the business side of the league works and knows that if he waits until next offseason, he’ll be eligible for a contract extension worth nearly $300 million.

The three-time NBA MVP remains the unquestioned leader of the Nuggets. Last season, he averaged 29.6 points, 12.7 rebounds, and 10.2 assists per game, while shooting 57.6% from the field and 41.7% from three, finishing second in the MVP voting behind Shai Gilgeous-Alexander.

