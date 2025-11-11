Is Jamal Murray playing today, November 11, for Nuggets vs Kings?

The Denver Nuggets (7-2) are visiting the Sacramento Kings (3-7) tonight at the Golden 1 Center in a duel where the two teams are facing different realities. The primary question for the visiting squad is whether star point guard Jamal Murray will be available for tonight’s contest.

According to the latest official NBA injury report, the Denver Nuggets have listed Jamal Murray as probable (left calf tightness) for tonight’s matchup in Sacramento.

The Nuggets enter this contest after winning both games of their recent back-to-back set against the Warriors and the Pacers. Murray was held out of the last game against Indiana due to his calf tightness, where Nikola Jokic served as the catalyst for that victory, securing a triple-double with 32 points, 14 rebounds, and 14 assists.

Murray’s absence against the Pacers was the first game the Canadian point guard has missed this season. The Nuggets hold a 6-2 record with Murray in the lineup, as he is enjoying the best season of his career so far, averaging 22.8 points, 5.3 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game, while shooting 48.2 percent from the field and 35.8 percent from 3-point range.

Jamal Murray in action against the Warriors (Getty Images)

Nuggets poised to recover Aaron Gordon

The Nuggets’ athletic forward, Aaron Gordon, is also listed on the injury report as probable (left hamstring injury management), having also missed the team’s last game alongside Murray.

After initially listing Gordon as a game-time decision against the Pacers, the Nuggets ultimately rested the forward to prioritize his full recovery. However, both he and Murray are expected to be available for today’s contest against the Kings.

Gordon is also off to a hot start this NBA season. The Nuggets hold a 6-2 record with him on the court, where he is averaging 20.1 points, 5.4 rebounds, and 1.6 assists per game while shooting 54.6% from the field and 46.3% from three-point range. His fantastic start this year was showcased in the season opener, where he scored 50 points in the defeat to the Warriors but equaled a Michael Jordan record in the process.