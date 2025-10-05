Are Stephen Curry and LeBron James playing tonight in Warriors vs Lakers NBA preseason game?

After dropping their opening NBA preseason game, the Los Angeles Lakers are poised to rebound in today’s clash against the Golden State Warriors. With both teams having bolstered their squads during the offseason, this matchup is set to be fiercely competitive. Nonetheless, all eyes are on superstars Stephen Curry and LeBron James, as fans anxiously await updates on their status leading into the game.

The Golden State Warriors have strategically bolstered their roster after a relatively quiet start to the offseason. Their acquisition of De’Anthony Melton, Al Horford, and Seth Curry marks a significant enhancement for the team. Not to be overshadowed, the Lakers also made significant moves by bringing in Marcus Smart and Deandre Ayton to strengthen their lineup.

Despite recent roster changes, the spotlight for the upcoming preseason game stays firmly on Stephen Curry and LeBron James. While the seasoned Lakers star will sit out due to a glute injury, the Warriors’ veteran is slated to play, albeit with limited minutes, a decision likely aimed at preserving his health for the regular season grind.

In LeBron’s absence, the Lakers will shift their focus to Austin Reaves, who has emerged as the team’s offensive linchpin during the preseason. Expectations also soar for Deandre Ayton as he seeks redemption for a lackluster showing against the Phoenix Suns. Meanwhile, the Warriors might look to Curry to lead the offense while implementing a rotation strategy that offers some playing time to their new arrivals.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers controls the ball against Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors.

Warriors and Lakers dealing with additional absences before NBA preseason game

Ahead of the NBA preseason clash, the Golden State Warriors and Los Angeles Lakers grapple with key absences that could significantly influence the game. Head coach JJ Redick faces a tough challenge, as the team will miss stars LeBron James, Luka Doncic, Marcus Smart, and Maxi Kleber. Additionally, rookie Adou Thiero’s status remains uncertain, adding to the team’s concerns. These setbacks compel the franchise to rethink and adjust their lineup strategy.

Unlike Lakers, the Golden State Warriors start the season mostly unchanged, with only Alex Tooney out due to an ankle injury. Head coach Steve Kerr plans to limit the minutes for veterans Draymond Green and Stephen Curry to manage their workload. Meanwhile, Jimmy Butler is questionable, which may need giving more playing time to rising stars like Brandin Podziemski and Jonathan Kuminga.