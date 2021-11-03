Brooklyn Nets play against Atlanta Hawks tonight for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Brooklyn Nets and Atlanta Hawks are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Barclays Center in Brooklyn tonight, November 3, 2021 at 7:30 PM (ET). Fight for one more win. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The last two home games were victories for the Brooklyn Nets against the Indiana Pacers 105-98 and the Destroit Pistons 117-91. This game against Atlanta will be the last of a long round at home before starting another long series but on the road against six teams.

The Atlanta Hawks won the most recent game against the Washington Wizards 118-111 at home to end a losing streak of two straight games. Atlanta has a positive record with four wins and three losses. After this game they return home to play the Utah Jazz.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Wednesday, November 3, 2021.

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

Three wins in the last five home games for the Brooklyn Nets, they started the home game series with a 95-111 loss to Charlotte Hornets and the first win of the round was a 104-90 win. In the recent victory, against the Pistons, Kevin Durant scored 23 points and James Hardem with a triple double (10 rebounds, 12 assists and 18 points). Brooklyn Nets are scoring an average of 104.6 points per game, and the defense is allowing 104.6 points.

Atlanta Hawks have a negative record on the road with one win and three losses, the only win was against New Orleans Pelicans 102-99. Most of the wins in the first week of the 2021-22 NBA season were at home for the Hawks. The team has only one player off the roster due to injury, Onyeka Okongwu will not play most of the season due to shoulder surgery. Atlanta Hawks are scoring an average of 107.9 points per game and the defense allows 106.6 points.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by ESPN, ESPN App, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Brooklyn Nets vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions And Odds

Brooklyn Nets are favorites at home to win with -5.5 points to cover at FanDuel, they have good records at home but the visitors are desperate to maintain positive numbers. Atlanta Hawks are underdogs with +5.5 ATS, the totals are set at 219.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Brooklyn Nets -5.5.

FanDuel Brooklyn Nets -5.5 Totals 219.5 Atlanta Hawks +5.5

* Odds via FanDuel.