Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers will face each other at the Barclays Center this Tuesday, January 25, at 7:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, storylines, and how to watch in the US.

The Brooklyn Nets continue to fight for the leadership of the Eastern Conference. The first positions of the standings are all very even and anyone could take the lead. The current leaders, the Miami Heat, have a win/loss record of 30-17, just one win more than the Nets and two more than the Chicago Bulls with the same number of losses for all of them.

On the side of the Los Angeles Lakers, they continue to seek to be among the 6 best teams in the Western Conference in order to be in the Playoffs without having to play the Play-in. They are currently eighth with a record of 23-24, one more loss than the 7th, the Minnesota Timberwolves, and a little further than the 6th, the Denver Nuggets, whose balance is 24-21.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, January 24, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time by State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

The game that the Brooklyn Nets will play against Los Angeles Lakers this Tuesday, January 25 at 7:30 PM (ET) at the Barclays Center, will be the second between these rivals in this 2021/2022 NBA regular season. The first one was played on December 25, on that occasion it was a victory for Nets by 122-115.

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Brooklyn Nets and Los Angeles Lakers to be played this Wednesday, January 19, at the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York; will be broadcast in the United States on: TNT, Spectrum SportsNet.

Brooklyn Nets vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions

The Oddsmakers have not given their favorite yet, but they will surely reveal them in the next few hours. However, the Brooklyn Nets will surely be picked as the favorites as they are the second best in the Eastern Conference and one of the best teams in the NBA.

