Celtics star Jayson Tatum makes bold statement on Luka Doncic and the Lakers

As the Boston Celtics continue their impressive regular season, Jayson Tatum sent a clear message regarding the Los Angeles Lakers and Luka Doncic's trade situation.

By Santiago Tovar

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts to a basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on February 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida.
© Carmen Mandato/Getty ImagesJayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics reacts to a basket against the Miami Heat during the second half at Kaseya Center on February 10, 2025 in Miami, Florida.

With the Boston Celtics delivering one of their strongest performances of the regular season as they aim to defend their championship, star forward Jayson Tatum addressed the media after the game. During his press conference, Tatum made a bold statement regarding the Los Angeles Lakers and the blockbuster trade that brought Luka Doncic to L.A.

The Lakers have seen immediate success with their new acquisition, and fans are embracing Doncic’s arrival with enthusiasm. As the team gears up for the challenges ahead, their primary focus remains securing a playoff spot by the end of the regular season. Meanwhile, players around the league are recognizing the heightened competition and bracing themselves for what lies ahead.

Tatum, laser-focused on Boston’s championship aspirations, was asked about the Lakers‘ latest move. While he acknowledged the significance of the trade, he didn’t seem particularly surprised by it. He also reflected on his childhood, when he used to watch the Lakers play.

I wasn’t one of those kids who rooted for different teams. I watched the Celtics play, and I was always a Celtics fan,” Tatum said when asked about his early years watching Kobe Bryant and his thoughts on Doncic joining the Lakers. “It was a big trade, a major move, but I’m not a kid anymore. I don’t really follow the Lakers—I’m a Celtics guy through and through.”

Jayson Tatum #0 of the Boston Celtics looks on during the second half against the Houston Rockets at TD Garden.

Teammates praise Tatum’s elite play

As one of the NBA’s premier talents set to compete in this weekend’s All-Star Game, Tatum continues to define consistency. His numbers this season rank among the league’s best, and his teammates are taking notice.

“When he’s playing like that… it makes everything easier for everyone else. Sometimes, you’ve just got to give him the ball and get the hell out of the way… He’s special, and he makes our team go,” Sam Hauser told reporters after the Celtics’ win over the Miami Heat.

Tatum reflects on his performance against Miami

Tatum delivered a strong statement with his latest performance against the Heat, reinforcing his status as one of the NBA’s top players. While his dominance is clear, the Celtics star remains grounded, emphasizing consistency and humility in his approach.

“It’s a challenge—something I take pride in is playing as consistently as possible. I give a lot of credit to my trainer, Nick,” Tatum said. With the All-Star Game approaching, the Celtics will look to build on their momentum as they continue their push through the season.

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar

Better Collective Logo