Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets face each other Friday at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics will welcome Denver Nuggets at TD Garden in Boston on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 94th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Boston Celtics are the favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 57 direct duels to this day, while the Denver Nuggets have celebrated a triumph in 37 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on April 11, 2021, and it ended in a 105-87 win for the Celtics away in Denver. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Match Information

Date: Friday, February 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Live Stream: fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming)

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in impressive form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won all five of their games (WWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Denver Nuggets have lost three of their five previous games (LLLWW).

The Celtics currently sit in seventh place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.554. While the Nuggets are in sixth place on the Western Conference table, with a win percentage of 0.556. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 19, 1976, and it ended in a 112-108 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Denver Nuggets, to be played on Friday, at the TD Garden, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as on NBA TV in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Denver Nuggets matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' recent form, we can expect them to win at home.

