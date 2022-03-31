Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers face each other on Friday at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US

Boston Celtics will come against Indiana Pacers at TD Garden in Boston on Friday, April 1, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game for free.

This will be their 186th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Boston Celtics are the absolute favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 103 direct duels to this day, while the Indiana Pacers have celebrated a triumph in 82 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 27, 2022, and it ended in a 128-107 win for the Pacers at home in Indiana. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Match Information

Date: Friday, April 1, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times and lost twice (WWWLL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Indiana Pacers have lost all five of their previous matches (LLLLL).

The Celtics currently sit in fourth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.610. While the Pacers are placed nine positions below them, in 13th place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.325. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to October 21, 1976, and it ended in a 129-122 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Indiana Pacers, to be played on Friday, at the TD Garden in Boston, will be broadcast in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers: Predictions And Odds

The bookmakers are yet to reveal the odds of the Boston Celtics vs Indiana Pacers matchup. However, judging by the Celtics' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home.