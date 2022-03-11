Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons face each other today at TD Garden for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Preview, predictions, odds, and how to watch or live stream free 2021/22 NBA Season in the US today

Boston Celtics will host Detroit Pistons at TD Garden in Boston today, March 11, 2022, at 7:30 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. The hosts defeated the Charlotte Hornets in their last game to accumulate four wins in a row and now will face a Pistons' side who who lost to the Chicago Bulls on Wednesday. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 386th regular-season game. Expectedly, the Boston Celtics are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 245 direct duels to this day, while the Detroit Pistons have celebrated a triumph in exactly 140 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on February 26, 2022, and it ended in a 113-104 win for the Celtics away in Detroit. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the fourth time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 7:30 PM (ET)

Location: TD Garden, Boston

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 7:30 PM

CT: 6:30 PM

MT: 5:30 PM

PT: 4:30 PM

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Storylines

Boston Celtics have been in a good form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won four times, losing once (LWWWW). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Detroit Pistons have won three times in their last five matches (LWWWL).

The Celtics currently sit in fifth place on the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.597. While the Pistons are placed nine positions below them, in 14th place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.273. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 12, 1948, and it ended in an 84-75 win for the Celtics.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Boston Celtics and Detroit Pistons, to be played on Friday, at the TD Garden, will be broadcast in the United States.

Boston Celtics vs Detroit Pistons: Predictions And Odds

Judging by the Celtics' recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home. According to BetMGM, the Boston Celtics are favorites to win this one and have odds of 1.11, while it gives the Detroit Pistons odds of 7.00. The total is at 215.5.

