Damian Lillard chose the Miami Heat as his next destination to play with Jimmy Butler. However, in a shocking development in the NBA, the Portland Trail Blazers don’t seem to be thinking about a trade.

Lillard is currently under contract until the 2026-2027 season. In 2022, he signed that two-year extension worth $225 million. Nevertheless, there were many doubts about his future considering the Blazers are still far away from being a contender.

Now, after a final decision has been made, Damian Lillard spoke for the first time regarding his desire to be traded out of Portland. Though the Blazers expect him to play alongside Scoot Henderson, that is still in doubt.

Damian Lillard confirms he asked the Blazers for a trade

During an exclusive interview with Marc J. Spears of Andscape, Damian Lillard acknowledged he indeed requested a trade to the Portland Trail Blazers. However, the star player is very cautious after the NBA warned of a possible suspension.

This was Lillard’s specific answer when asked about a trade request to play for the Miami Heat. “I can say that there was (a trade request) and I would just prefer not to speak on the Trail Blazers.”

It’s important to remember that the NBA might take action against Lillard and sent a memo to each team assuring that any player or his agent who makes public or private comments indicating he won’t “fully perform the services called for under his player contract in the event of a trade” will be subject to discipline.

Though Lillard might be out of the Blazers, the player guaranteed he’ll always be tied to Portland. “I love the city of Portland. Every initiative that I’ve started, I’ll continue and I’ll finish regardless of anything. The love will be that because the way I’ve said I feel about Portland is how I feel about Portland. I say what I mean and I mean what I say. It’s been fine. It’s been what it’s always been.”

However, Damian Lillard said once more he wants to play for a contender. “The older you get, it becomes more and more of a priority to have the ultimate accomplishment, which is why we play the game, in winning the championship. That’s ultimately what I want to experience and that’s what I want to get done.”