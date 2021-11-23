Detroit Pistons play against Miami Heat for a Eastern Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Detroit Pistons and Miami Heat are ready to play in a Eastern Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Little Caesars Arena in Woodward on November 23, 2021 at 7:00 PM (ET). Visitors to win. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The second worst team in the Eastern Conference are known as the Detroit Pistons with 4 wins and 12 losses. In the last spot of the conference is the Orlando Magic at 4-14, but the Pistons aren't that far behind that mark.

Miami Heat lost the first game of the new round of on the road games to Washington Wizars 100-103, plus that was the end of the second winning streak of the season for the Miami Heat with four consecutive games.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Match Information

Date: Tuesday, November 23, 2021.

Time: 7:00 PM (ET)

Location: Little Caesars Arena, Woodward, Detroit.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Times by State in the US

ET: 7:00 PM

CT: 6:00 PM

MT: 5:00 PM

PT: 4:00 PM

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Storylines

Detroit Pistons lost the first four games of the season to the Bulls twice, the Atlanta Hawks and the Philadelphia 76ers. After those four losses the Pistons won the first game of the season against the Orlando Magic at home 110-103. The Pistons are contesting a five-game series at home before returning to play on the road, but they have won just one of the last four games of the series at home against the Indiana Pacers 97-89. Detroit Pistons are scoring an average 99.6 points per game.

Miami Heat have a positive record with 11 wins and only 6 losses, they lost a recent game against Washington Wizards 100-103 on the road. That was the second of a double round against the Wizards, and the first game of a four-game series on the road. Miami Heat have a positive record on the road with 5 wins and 4 losses, their last victory on the road was against Oklahoma City Thunder 103-90 on November 15. Miami Heat are scoing an average of 109.8 points per game as the 8th best offense of the 2021 NBA season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat in the U.S.

This game of the Eastern Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by Bally Sports Sun, NBA League Pass. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Detroit Pistons vs Miami Heat: Predictions And Odds

Detroit Pistons are underdogs for this game with +9.5 ATS and +370 moneyline at FanDuel, they don’t have a defense strategy to stop the visitors at home. Miami Heat are favorites with -9.5 points to cover and -415 moneyline. The totals is fixed at 208 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Miami Heat -9.5.



FanDuel Detroit Pistons +9.5 / +370 Totals 208 Miami Heat -9.5 / -415

* Odds via FanDuel.