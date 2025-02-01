Former NBA Champion criticizes Stephen Curry, claims he doesn’t deserve an All-Star spot

As debates surrounding the 2025 NBA All-Star selections intensify, one bold claim has emerged from Kendrick Perkins, a former NBA champion with the Boston Celtics, who argues that four-time champion Stephen Curry doesn’t belong in this year’s All-Star lineup.

For many, this year’s All-Star snubs—such as Trae Young, Devin Booker, Kyrie Irving, and LaMelo Ball—have raised eyebrows. However, Perkins’ take on Curry’s inclusion has drawn backlash. He firmly believes that Curry’s performance this season doesn’t merit an All-Star spot.

“No matter what the fans want, no matter what the coaches want, no matter what we want, who we want to see, still you have to earn being an All-Star by your production,” Perkins said during an appearance on NBA Today on ESPN.

“If you look at the production around the league, there are guys in the Western Conference who have better numbers than Steph, and their teams are in a better position than Steph’s. So I mean what? Am I lying?” Perkins added.

Stephen Curry dribbles the ball against the Eastern Conference All-Stars in the fourth quarter during the 2024 NBA All-Star Game. (Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

“You’re gonna punish other guys who are deserving because we have bigger fish to fry?” he continued. “But this comes down to production and who’s been producing. Is making the All-Star Game not about the production anymore?”

Did Curry deserve an All-Star spot?

Perkins argues that the Warriors star shouldn’t be in the All-Star Game, citing that his season hasn’t been strong enough compared to other players in the Western Conference.

“I look at a guy like Steph Curry making the All-Star game this season, and I look at a lot of guys like Kyrie Irving, Devin Booker, De’Aaron Fox, just in his conference, who had better seasons or are playing better than him,” Perkins explained.

Perkins may have a point, as Curry is currently averaging the lowest points per game since his third season, excluding the injury-riddled 2019-20 campaign. The Warriors star is putting up 22.1 points, along with 4.6 rebounds and 6.2 assists this season.

