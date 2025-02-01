NBA News: Suns’ Devin Booker opens up about his relationship with Curry post-Olympics

The NBA is defined by fierce rivalries, but international play often fosters friendships that transcend competitive boundaries. One such connection is between Phoenix Suns star Devin Booker and Golden State Warriors icon Stephen Curry. Despite being adversaries in the league, their time as teammates during the Paris Olympics built a mutual respect and lasting camaraderie.

Booker reflected on this bond following the Suns’ dominant 130-105 victory over the Warriors. “It’s all respect and love there. Nothing basketball-related, just checking in on the family,” Booker shared when asked about his pre-game conversation with Curry. “We developed that relationship over a long summer, so I have a lot of respect for that man.”

The duo’s bond was forged during Team USA’s gold-medal-winning campaign, where Curry emerged as the team’s key player. His clutch shooting and leadership became pivotal, especially during high-stakes matchups against Serbia and host France. Teammate Kevin Durant humorously dubbed the squad “The Avengers” for their dominant international display.

Curry’s international success elevates his legacy

Curry‘s Olympic journey in Paris added a new dimension to his already remarkable career. Long regarded as the NBA’s greatest shooter and a four-time champion, his standout international performances bolstered his reputation as a clutch player on the global stage.

Gold medalists Stephen Curry and Anthony Edwards of Team United States smile on the podium

He delivered crucial points and unforgettable three-pointers, particularly in the semifinals against Nikola Jokic-led Serbia and the gold-medal showdown against Victor Wembanyama’s France. Securing victory on foreign soil further cemented Curry’s reputation as one of basketball’s all-time greats. The Olympic triumph complemented his NBA dominance, showcasing his ability to thrive against the world’s best talent and adapt to international competition.

Phoenix Suns’ playoff surge: Booker leading the charge

Phoenix’s recent victory over Golden State was more than just a regular-season win — it was a clear statement of their playoff ambitions. Devin Booker led the charge with a stellar performance, posting 31 points, 5 rebounds, and 11 assists. His dynamic play on both ends of the court solidified his role as the Suns’ undisputed leader.

Facing a Warriors squad fighting to secure a Play-In Tournament berth, Phoenix’s dominant performance highlighted their growing momentum. As the Suns position themselves as serious playoff contenders, Booker’s leadership and consistent excellence will be pivotal. A potential postseason matchup with Golden State looms as a dramatic showdown — one where the Olympic bond between Booker and Curry may be momentarily set aside in pursuit of championship glory.