Stephen Curry sends clear message to the Warriors front office ahead of trade deadline

The Golden State Warriors are having a rough season. After a crushing 130-105 loss to the Phoenix Suns, they sit 11th in the Western Conference with a 24-24 record. With the NBA trade deadline looming, it’s evident the Warriors might need to make a move to turn their season around. Stephen Curry didn’t hold back in expressing his position to the team’s front office regarding the situation.

The Warriors have been surrounded by trade rumors in recent weeks. While the addition of Dennis Schroder has been helpful, it hasn’t been enough to keep the team competitive. Key players like Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green are dealing with injuries, further underscoring the team’s need for reinforcements.

After the loss to Phoenix, Curry spoke with reporters and addressed the team’s approach to the trade market. “The further you get from winning, [the trade deadline] becomes a little bit more of a sense of urgency,” Curry said, via Anthony Slater. “It’s not for me to make those decisions. I want to win. So whatever it means to do that”.

“That’s not my job,” he continued. “I’m not a coach, I’m not a GM, I’m not an owner. It’s pretty clear where I stand on it. Trying to make whatever necessary adjustments there are to win”.

Stephen Curry #30 of the Golden State Warriors shoots over Kevin Durant #35 of the Phoenix Suns during the first half at Chase Center. (Thearon W. Henderson/Getty Images)

Could Jimmy Butler be an option for the Warriors?

With the broken relationship between Jimmy Butler and the Miami Heat, several teams have shown interest in acquiring the six-time All-Star, including the Warriors. However, according to Yahoo Sports’ Kevin O’Connor, both Curry and head coach Steve Kerr have reservations about Butler’s potential fit with the team.

“My league sources say Stephen Curry specifically has concerns about Jimmy Butler’s fit in the Warriors locker room, and Steve Kerr shares those feelings,” O’Connor revealed on The Kevin O’Connor Show.

Draymond Green weighs in on Butler joining the Warriors

On his podcast, The Draymond Green Show with Baron Davis, Green discussed the possibility of Butler joining the Warriors and explained why he doesn’t see a trade happening.

“It’s hard to trade a guy that makes $52M a year,” Green said. “Say you wanna trade for Jimmy with the least amount of players that you could on our roster. That means either you gotta trade Jimmy straight up for Steph, or you have to trade Jimmy for me and Wiggs… I don’t think you’re going to do that”.

