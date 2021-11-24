Former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes Giannis Antetokounmpo will dominate the NBA the same way LeBron James did over the past two decades.

Giannis Antetokounmpo's rise to stardom has been as impressive as it was unlikely. From poverty to being an unknown prospect to leading the Milwaukee Bucks to their first NBA championship in five decades.

The Greek Freak is already generationally wealthy and has put together a Hall of Famer kind of résumé if he decided to retire tomorrow. But the most impressive part about him is that he's just getting started.

That's why former NBA player Kendrick Perkins believes the throne is his for the taking right now, going as far as saying that he'll dominate the league the same way LeBron James has done it.

NBA News: Kendrick Perkins Says Giannis Will Carry LeBron's Torch

(Transcript via Fadeaway World)

"I look at the way Giannis is dominating and I look at the years that he has left of domination. When I look at LeBron James, it was a point where he was dominating for a long period of time. I mean like 10-11 years straight and Giannis could do that. With his athleticism, his brute strength and so when I look at what Giannis has already achieved and the route that he is going.

"Just like this for example, If I'm a general manager in the NBA and we took a survey and asked all the GMs around the league: If they were starting a franchise today that they could build on for the next 10 years, what player are they taking to start their franchise? I guarantee you each one of them will say Giannis Antetokounmpo. And back then they would say the same thing about LeBron James. And that's why I see a lot of comparisons. Because he could run the table. He has the ability to."

While Perkins isn't exactly objective when it comes to LeBron, his words carry a lot of truth this time. Giannis has the physical traits and the mindset to dominate the league like no other player, but there's still a long path ahead of him.