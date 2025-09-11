Dwight Howard reveals the real difference between LeBron James and Kobe Bryant in the NBA

One of the biggest dreams for any NBA player is getting the chance to play alongside the greatest in league history. Dwight Howard had that opportunity, sharing the court with both LeBron James and Kobe Bryant. Comparisons between the two legends are inevitable, but Howard chose to focus on something else entirely.

Appearing on the “Club 520 Podcast,” Howard opened up about what truly set them apart. He said: “Kobe’s an a****le. Not saying he’s an a****le to me — I’m just saying his personality, he’s an a****le. He doesn’t give a f***k. Bron gives a f**k. He wants everybody to like him. He wants to joke around, laugh, and have a good time. I just think they’re two ends of the spectrum.”

Howard’s comments speak to the stark contrast in their leadership styles. Bryant was famously intense and direct, demanding the best from those around him, while James is known for being approachable, collaborative, and team-oriented.

Howard picks between Kobe and LeBron

When pressed to choose who he believes is the better player, Howard admitted it was a difficult decision but gave a measured response. “Scoring-wise, you’ve got to go with Kobe,” he said. “With everything combined, you’ve got to give it to LeBron.”

Howard’s answer adds yet another voice to a debate that has divided fans for years. Although his choice doesn’t end the discussion, it carries weight considering he shared locker rooms with both players during his career.

Why the comparison might be unfair

Bryant’s relentless obsession with perfecting his craft made him one of the most feared competitors in NBA history. His work ethic inspired an entire generation of players. James, meanwhile, has relied on a mix of natural gifts, basketball IQ, and consistency to maintain dominance deep into his career.

A direct comparison between their careers might never fully capture their greatness. Bryant’s five championships give him a slight edge in rings, while James’ four Finals MVP awards — double Bryant’s total — highlight his consistent impact on the game’s biggest stage.

At the end of the day, both legends represent two distinct paths to greatness. Whether fans lean toward Bryant’s ruthless mentality or James’ all-around brilliance, Howard’s insight only deepens the appreciation for what both players have meant to the NBA.

