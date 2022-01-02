Kwame Brown has become more famous over the past 12 months than during his days in the NBA. The former first-overall pick has fired shots left and right, sick and tired of being the butt of the joke and labeled as one of the biggest - if not the biggest - busts in NBA history.

Brown has made some valid points in his remarks but he's also been infamous for his minutes-long rants on video. Whether fans side with him or not, he's become must-watch content for basketball fans all over the world.

However, it seems like former teammate Gilbert Arenas hasn't exactly been fond of Brown's rants, which is why one of the all-time greatest troublemakers took to Instagram to set the record straight.

Gilbert Arenas Rips Kwame Brown On Instagram

(Transcript via Gilbert Arenas)

"Kwame Brown, I have 54 minutes of who u were as a wizard. Nothing but truth supported by facts and articles so let's not do this anymore OKAY? Bra you were booed by EVERY CITY u played for, how are u gonna win an internet battle with me ? them fans nicknamed u "boo boo brown" becuz u played like some sh*t and u want SMOKE with me? Not 1 minute of this video is about u off the court.

Just yo h*e a** tendencies on the court. Gil can u tell them not to use the smoke machine to call our names, it's messing with my vision and breathing. Telling his followers he's an alpha male, more like a gremlin. Ni**a came with so many instructions when it came to hooping (don't pass the ball to me first 3 plays, gotta warm up)(can we start the layup line on the left side, becuz the lights on the right, hurts my eyeballs)(can u switch shorts with me, they gave me 52 and u 54, I'm alittle faster in 54's)(hey Gil coach wants me to play Chris bosh str8 up, can u go tell him we might need to double he will listen to u)(I don't wanna play home games becuz they booing me).

Kwame a alpha male is a mindset not physical attributes. A alpha wouldn't be on the internet complaining how everyone treated him and blaming people for why his career didn't go the way it should have. A alpha male isn't a victim they create victims. Guess yo momma cooking was missing a few male ingredients BOY. Everybody go to "basketball reference" type in Kwame brown...under his name at the top u will see his nickname (coffee) as in John Coffey, that big soft a*** ni**as from green mile.

His NBA nickname was basically (BETA). This is a lose lose for u MR brown...I DONT wanna post the video. So do what u normally do when I give u orders, just walk away ya beta boy. PS amber rose is having her annual s*ut walk this summer, gone out there with yo little sign #bustlife male ho's have feelings too, black boy magic. THIS POST IS JUST A WARN SHOT, u keep f*cking with me, the video will be posted and it's worse. I WANT VIOLENCE the old Gil is back"

Well, that's classic Arenas right there. He'll joke around, he'll play with you, but he's not going to let you come at him. Needless to say, Brown isn't going to go down without a fight, and we're looking forward to watching his response.