Former NBA player Gilbert Arenas went all out on Instagram and spared nothing on Isaiah Stewart after his on court brawl with LeBron James.

It was a wild night in the NBA, especially in the Detroit Pistons and Los Angeles Lakers game, where LeBron James was ejected for the second time in his great career after a blow out with 20-year-old Isaiah Stewart. James forcefully hit Stewart during a free throw which in turn led to an out-of-control Stewart trying to chase down James bulldozing through his teammates and security.

Stewart was cut around his eye and lip and when things seemed to have calmed down, the 20-year-old second year pro tried to run through everyone to get to LeBron James. Due to the incident, LeBron was eventually ejected. Stewart was also ejected, with Russell Westbrook being issued a technical foul. Fans at Little Caesars Arena cheered as James headed to the locker room with the Pistons in the lead.

What occurred on the court did not sit well with former player and now analyst Gilbert Arenas who went all out on the young Isaiah Stewart, making some very strange remarks about the skin color of players like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson. Here is the rant by Gilbert Arenas on Instagram.

Gilbert Arenas rants on Isaiah Stewart on Instagram

Arenas who has a daily sports show on Complex News' YouTube channel and his own podcast called The No Chill Podcast, stated, “(Stewart) hey brother, imma just be real with ya here, pack all ****, pack yo winter jackets and boots becuz yo *** is about to be traded to (Budapest) somewhere, I don't know what type of bumbaclot blood got in yo eye BUT u can't charge at the #KING like that on tv”.

Arenas went on to make accusations that if players also charge at “light skin boys” like Stephen Curry and Klay Thompson, they would also be “banished” from the NBA. Arenas himself as a player was suspended by the NBA for 50 games for keeping an unloaded firearm in his locker and pointing it at teammate Javaris Crittenton in 2010.

The game finished with a Piston’s defeat and moved the Los Angeles Lakers to .500 at 9-9 in the NBA season.