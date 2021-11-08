Golden State Warriors play against Atlanta Hawks for a East vs West Conference game in the 2021-22 NBA Regular Season. Full details about how to watch the game, preview, information, prediction and odds in the US.

Golden State Warriors and Atlanta Hawks are ready to play in a East vs West Conference game in the 2021 NBA Regular Season. This game will take place at Chase Center in San Francisco on November 8, 2021 at 10:30 PM (ET). Sweet home series. Here is all the detailed information about this NBA game including date, storylines, predictions, odds and how to watch this game in the US.

The Warriors won another home game in a long series of back-to-back games at the Chase Center, this time the win against the Houston Rockets 120-107. The team has lost just one game this season, at home to the Memphis Grizzlies.

Atlanta Hawks are suffering with a negative record of 4-6, the last three games were losses, two on the road and one at home against Utah Jazz 98-116. This game against the Warriors is the second in a series of four games on the road, after this game they play the Utah Jazz.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Match Information

Date: Monday, November 8, 2021.

Time: 10:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Times by State in the US

ET: 10:30 PM

CT: 9:30 PM

MT: 8:30 PM

PT: 7:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Storylines

Golden State Warriors have a near perfect record with eight wins and a single loss in the 2021 NBA season, they won the last four games at home against the Thunder 103-82, Hornets 114-92, Pelicans 126-85 and Rockets 120-107. All of those games were back-to-back home wins and the home record is positive at 5-1. The Warriors' offensive game is number one of the season averaging 113.9 points per game, and the defense is also among the best allowing only 100.2 points per game.

Atlanta Hawks opened the season by winning three of four games, the first win of the season coming against the Dallas Mavericks 113-87 at home. But after that good start to the season, the team fell into a losing hole with five losses and a single win against Washington Wizards 118-111 at home. The most recent game was another loss to the Phoenix Suns 117-121 on the road. Atlanta Hawks are scoring an average of 107.8 points per game, and the defense allow up to 110 points per game as the seventh worst of the season.

How To Watch Or Stream Live Free Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks in the U.S.

This game of the East vs West Conference in the NBA Regular Season will be available in multiple channels, and will be broadcast in the United States by NBC Sports Bay Area, NBCSports.com. To watch the game you can use your TV or download an app on your smartphone.

Golden State Warriors vs Atlanta Hawks: Predictions And Odds

Golden State Warriors are favorites at home with -3.5 points to cover and -155 moneyline at FanDuel, they are lethal at home and this is the perfect opportunity to win another game. Atlanta Hawks are underdogs with +3.5 ATS and +145 moneyline. The totals are offered at 222.5 points. The best pick for this NBA game is: Golden State Warriors -3.5



FanDuel Golden State Warriors -3.5 / -155 Totals 222.5 Atlanta Hawks +3.5 / +145

* Odds via FanDuel.