Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs will face each other at the Chase Center this Sunday, March 20 at 8:30 PM (ET). Check out everything you need to know about this 2021-2022 NBA regular season game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream it free in the US. You can watch it live in the US on FuboTV (free trial).

The locals come from losing their last game, and that has allowed the Memphis Grizzlies to remain second in the Western Conference, both with 23 wins, but Memphis with 1 more win. That is why by winning, the Warriors could match them and they will go for that goal trying to close the regular season as high as possible.

In the case of the San Antonio Spurs, after a hard-fought victory against the Thunder, they lost in a very humiliating way 124-91 against the New Orleans Pelicans, a direct rival in the fight for the last places in the Play-in. The Spurs need to recover from that loss soon and try to win as much as possible, since the difference with the Pelicans and Lakers (last classified) is still small.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Match Information

Date: Sunday, March 20, 2022

Time: 8:30 PM (ET)

Location: Chase Center, San Francisco, California

Live Stream: FuboTV

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Time by State in the US

ET: 8:30 PM

CT: 7:30 PM

MT: 6:30 PM

PT: 5:30 PM

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Storylines

How to Watch or Live Stream Free Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs in the U.S.

This 2021/2022 NBA regular-season game between Golden State Warriors and San Antonio Spurs to be played this Sunday, March 20, at the Chase Center, San Francisco, California; will be broadcast in the United States on FuboTV (free trial). Other options: NBC Sports Bay Area, Bally Sports SW-SA.

Golden State Warriors vs San Antonio Spurs: Predictions and odds

The Oddsmakers have not yet announced their rivals, but they will surely do so in the next few hours. However, it is almost certain that the Golden State Warriors will be chosen as favorites, who are one of the great candidates to win the title this NBA season.

