Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers face each other tonight at FedExForum for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out the game preview, information, predictions, odds and how to watch it live in the US.

Memphis Grizzlies will meet Los Angeles Lakers at FedExForum in Memphis tonight, December 9, 2021, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch the game. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 97th regular-season game. There are no surprises here as the Los Angeles Lakers are favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in 61 direct duels to this day, while the Memphis Grizzlies have celebrated a triumph in 35 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on October 24, 2021, and it ended in a 121-118 win for the Lakers at home in the 2020/21 NBA season. It promises to be an exciting clash as they meet for the first time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Match Information

Date: Thursday, December 9, 2021

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FedExForum, Memphis

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Storylines

Memphis Grizzlies have been in an impressive form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have not suffered a single loss (WWWWW). Meanwhile, Los Angeles Lakers have been doing great, winning three of their last five games (LWWLW).

The Grizzlies currently sit in the fourth position of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.583. While the Lakers are placed two positions below them, in sixth place of the Western Conference table with a win percentage of 0.520.

These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 17, 1995, and it ended in a 114-91 win for the Los Angeles side.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers in the U.S.

The 2021/22 NBA regular-season game between Memphis Grizzlies and Los Angeles Lakers, to be played on Friday, at the FedExForum in Memphis, will be broadcast on fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming), as well as NBA League Pass in the United States.

Memphis Grizzlies vs Los Angeles Lakers: Predictions And Odds

Unsurprisingly, oddsmakers expect the Los Angeles Lakers to get the win on the road on this game. Right now, they're favored by 3.5 points, while the game total is set at a whopping 222.5 points.

FanDuel Handicap Lakers -3.5 Game Total o/u 222.5

* Odds via FanDuel