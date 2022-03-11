Miami Heat and Cleveland Cavaliers face each other today at FTX Arena for the 2021/22 NBA regular season. Check out how to watch or live stream the game free in the US, the preview, information, predictions, and odds.

Miami Heat will host Cleveland Cavaliers at FTX Arena in Miami today, March 11, 2022, at 8:00 PM (ET) in the regular 2021/22 NBA Season. The Heat's 3-game winning streak came to an end on Wednesday as they lost to the Phoenix Suns. Now, they will try to return to victory against a Cavaliers' side which accumulates two wins in a row. Here, you will find everything you want to know about this NBA game, such as the preview, information, predictions, odds, storylines, and how to watch or live stream the game free. If you want to watch it live in the US, tune in to fuboTV (7 Day Free Trial Streaming).

This will be their 122nd regular-season game. Expectedly, the Miami Heat are the slight favorites in head-to-head clashes, claiming a win in exactly 73 direct duels to this day, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have celebrated a triumph in 48 matches so far.

Their last meeting took place on December 13, 2021, and it ended in a 105-94 win for the Cavaliers at home in Cleveland. It promises to be an even more exciting clash as they meet for the third time in the 2021-2022 NBA season.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Match Information

Date: Friday, March 11, 2022

Time: 8:00 PM (ET)

Location: FTX Arena, Miami

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Time By State in the U.S.

ET: 8:00 PM

CT: 7:00 PM

MT: 6:00 PM

PT: 5:00 PM

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Storylines

Miami Heat have been in a decent form recently in the NBA season. In the last five fixtures, they have won three times, losing twice (LWWWL). Meanwhile, unlike their opponents, the Cleveland Cavaliers have won twice in their last five matches (LLLWW).

The Heat currently sit on top of the Eastern Conference table with a win percentage of 0.657. While the Cavs are placed five positions below them, in sixth place in the Eastern Conference, with a win percentage of 0.585. These opponents have a long history of previous encounters, as their first one dates back to November 27, 1988, and it ended in a 109-80 win for the Cavaliers.

How To Watch Or Live Stream Free Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers in the U.S.

Miami Heat vs Cleveland Cavaliers: Predictions And Odds

Judging by the Heat's recent form and position on the table, we can expect them to win at home. According to BetMGM, the Heat have odds of 1.36, while the Cleveland Cavaliers have 3.20. The total is at 210.5.

