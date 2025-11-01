Is Anthony Davis playing today, November 1, for Mavericks vs Pistons in Mexico?

The Dallas Mavericks face the Detroit Pistons in Mexico City for the NBA regular season, in what will be a neutral-site showdown for both franchises. Fans expect a high-level performance as both teams look to prove what they’re made of on an international stage. Yet one big question surrounds the matchup — will Anthony Davis play?

The star power forward/center for the Mavericks, Anthony Davis, will miss at least two games after an MRI revealed a mild left calf strain, the team announced Friday night.

Davis will be re-evaluated after the Mavericks return from their Mexico City trip, which includes games against the Detroit Pistons and the Houston Rockets. The 32-year-old suffered the injury in the first quarter of Wednesday’s matchup against the Indiana Pacers.

The ten-time All-Star had been listed as probable before the game against the Pacers, due to bilateral Achilles tendinopathy, but finally was diagnosed with the calf strain. He has averaged 20.8 points and 10.2 rebounds early in the season for Dallas, which currently holds a 2-3 record.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Dallas Mavericks

The challenges in Mexico City

The matchup between the Mavericks and Pistons at Arena Ciudad de México marks the 15th regular-season NBA game ever played in Mexico City. It will also be the fourth for Dallas, the most by any franchise. The Phoenix Suns and Orlando Magic have each played three games in the city.

“It is something incredible for the Mavs organization to come so many times. It shows how important Mexico is, and it’s great to bring enjoyment to the fans,” Jason Kidd said. Kidd played in one of those regular-season games back in 2016, when the Mavericks defeated the Suns in Mexico City.

“It is exciting to be back. The Mexican fans really care about basketball, and that’s why it’s important to be here,” Kidd added. “I don’t remember much of the game, just the lack of oxygen — you get tired really quick here.” Mexico City sits 7,349 feet above sea level, more than 2,000 feet higher than Denver, the NBA’s highest-altitude city.