Is Anthony Davis playing tonight, Oct. 29, for Mavericks vs Pacers?

The Dallas Mavericks are hosting the Indiana Pacers tonight at the American Airlines Center, fresh off a tough 94-101 defeat to the Oklahoma City Thunder. As they search for a crucial victory to overcome their rough 1-3 start, the home team’s lineup remains clouded by uncertainty, specifically regarding superstar Anthony Davis.

According to the most recent NBA injury report, the Mavericks have listed Anthony Davis as probable (bilateral Achilles tendinopathy) for tonight’s contest against the Pacers.

The 10-time All-Star has competed in all four games for Dallas so far, dominating on both ends of the court by averaging 25.0 points, 11.8 rebounds, and 2.8 assists per game, while shooting 52.1% from the field and 27.3% from three.

Advertisement

Advertisement

For tonight’s critical matchup, the Mavericks may be without Davis, along with centers Dereck Lively II (right knee sprain) and Daniel Gafford (right ankle sprain), who are both listed as doubtful on the NBA injury report. Additionally, Brandon Williams (personal reasons) is listed as questionable.

Anthony Davis during Mavericks’ game against OKC. (Getty Images)

Advertisement

Guards Dante Exum (knee injury management) and Kyrie Irving (left knee surgery recovery) remain officially out. The lone piece of good news for Dallas is that rookie Cooper Flagg was not included on the injury report after sustaining a shoulder knock Monday against the Thunder.

Advertisement

see also Cooper Flagg’s Mavericks teammate gets real about what he’s like with the team

Indiana arrive severely depleted

On the Indiana side, the team coached by Rick Carlisle arrives at the Mavericks matchup severely hampered, having already lost all three games played this season.

Advertisement

Furthermore, the roster is riddled with injuries, with seven players ruled out and Taelon Peter (right groin strain) listed as doubtful for tonight’s contest. The long list of sidelined players includes Andrew Nembhard (shoulder), Johnny Furphy (foot), Bennedict Mathurin (foot), Obi Toppin (hamstring), Kam Jones (back), T.J. McConnell (hamstring), and Tyrese Haliburton (Achilles).

Pascal Siakam remains the clear team leader, averaging 26.0 points, 10.3 rebounds, 6.0 assists, and 1.3 steals per game. The Pacers will look to end their negative streak and secure their first win of the season tonight at the American Airlines Center against the Mavericks.

Advertisement