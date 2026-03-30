Is Anthony Edwards playing tonight, Mar. 30, for Timberwolves vs Mavericks at American Airlines Center?

Anthony Edwards is officially listed as questionable for tonight’s game between the Minnesota Timberwolves and Dallas Mavericks, and his status will likely be decided close to tip-off.

The All-Star guard is dealing with a knee injury but is trending toward a potential return at American Airlines Center. He has missed multiple games due to right knee inflammation (patellofemoral pain syndrome).

He has recently returned to on-court work and practiced with the team, signaling that a comeback could be imminent. With Minnesota in the middle of a tight Western Conference race, his presence could significantly impact their chances.

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What happened to Anthony Edwards?

Anthony Edwards is dealing with right knee inflammation (patellofemoral pain syndrome), which has sidelined him in recent games. The Timberwolves guard has missed six straight games after experiencing discomfort earlier this month.

Anthony Edwards handles the ball while being defended by Luguentz Dort in 2026 (Source: Joshua Gateley/Getty Images)

The injury was confirmed after medical evaluation, with the team opting to shut him down temporarily to avoid worsening the condition. His absence has already impacted Minnesota, which struggled offensively without its leading scorer during that stretch.

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When could Anthony Edwards return to play?

Anthony Edwards could return as soon as tonight against the Dallas Mavericks, but he remains officially questionable. Multiple reports indicate he is trending toward playing after being cleared for on-court work and returning to practice.

Head coach Chris Finch confirmed the situation remains under control, noting he is still on his “return to play protocols”, highlighting the NBA franchise’s cautious approach.

The final decision is expected close to tip-off at American Airlines Center, as the team continues to monitor his progress. With Minnesota in a tight Western Conference race, his potential return could provide an immediate boost in a crucial matchup.