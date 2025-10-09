Is Giannis Antetokounmpo playing tonight in Bucks vs Pistons NBA preseason game?

The Milwaukee Bucks continue their preparations for the upcoming NBA season after opening the preseason with a 103–93 win over the Miami Heat. Giannis Antetokounmpo was a notable absence in that game, and fans have been wondering whether he’ll be available tonight.

Head coach Doc Rivers confirmed that Antetokounmpo will miss tonight’s game against the Detroit Pistons as he continues to recover from a recent case of COVID-19.

The update was reported by Eric Nehm of The Athletic, who also noted that Kyle Kuzma will be sidelined with a minor injury. “Nothing bad though. He’s fine,” Rivers said of Kuzma via Nehm.

Advertisement

Advertisement

As for the starting lineup, Rivers said he hasn’t yet decided who will replace Kuzma, but the other four starters will remain the same as in the preseason opener against Miami. That means Gary Trent Jr., Kevin Porter Jr., AJ Green, and Myles Turner will start again tonight.

Giannis Antetokounmpo #34 of the Milwaukee Bucks. (Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Advertisement

Antetokounmpo leaves door open amid Knicks rumors

Antetokounmpo was one of the biggest names linked to trade speculation throughout the offseason. Among the rumored destinations, the New York Knicks were considered the frontrunners — reportedly the only team Giannis desired outside of Milwaukee, according to Shams Charania of ESPN.

Advertisement

see also Bucks’ Giannis Antetokounmpo makes it clear what he wants to accomplish by the end of his career

Following Wednesday’s practice, the Bucks star addressed the ongoing rumors. “I believe in this team. I believe in my teammates. I’m here to lead this team to whatever we can go. It’s definitely going to be hard. We’re going to take it day by day, but I’m here. All the added extra stuff, that doesn’t matter,” the two-time MVP told reporters.

Advertisement

“I think I’ve communicated with my teammates, communicated with the people that I respect and love, that the moment that I step in on this court, in this facility, I wear this jersey. The rest does not matter. I’m locked into whatever I have in front of me,” he continued.

Still, Antetokounmpo didn’t completely rule out the idea of a future change. “Now if in six, seven months I change my mind, that’s human, too. You’re allowed to make any decision you want. But I’m locked in. I’m locked into this team. I’m locked into these guys, this group, and to my coaching staff and to myself,” he concluded.

Advertisement