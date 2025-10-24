Is Ja Morant playing today, October 24, for the Grizzlies vs Heat in the NBA regular season?

Following his dominant showing in the Memphis Grizzlies‘ NBA season-opening triumph over the New Orleans Pelicans, star guard Ja Morant’s availability for the team’s next contest against the Miami Heat remains unconfirmed.

The Memphis star has been officially listed as questionable for the upcoming game due to left ankle soreness. Morant initially sustained the injury during the preseason and was designated day-to-day leading up to the opener.

Despite the concern, he took the court, starting, and leading his squad to victory against the Pelicans, where he scored 35 points, grabbed three rebounds, and dished out three assists, finishing as the game’s top scorer ahead of Zion Williamson (27 points).

The Grizzlies managed a superb start to their campaign despite an already battered roster. Several key contributors—Brandon Clarke (knee), Zach Edey (ankle), Ty Jerome (calf), Scotty Pippen Jr. (toe), and Vince Williams (heel)—have all been ruled out with long-term injuries. Adding to the team’s woes, veteran Kentavious Caldwell-Pope joins Morant on the injury report, also listed as questionable.

Ja Morant during the first game of the season against the Pelicans. (Getty Images)

Should Morant be forced to miss the action, it would represent a significant setback for the Grizzlies. The team’s offensive focus would shift heavily to Jaren Jackson Jr., who would be tasked with generating much of the offense. The 26-year-old forward is coming off a productive outing against the Pelicans, registering 18 points, eight rebounds, and one assist.

What about the Heat?

On the opposing side, the Miami Heat arrive in Memphis looking to bounce back after losing their season opener, 125-121, against the Orlando Magic. In their debut, Miami saw strong production from several players.

Norman Powell led the way, shining with 28 points, eight rebounds, and one assist, while Bam Adebayo secured a double-double, posting 15 points and 12 rebounds. Additionally, Davion Mitchell contributed significantly, finishing with 16 points and 12 assists.

Regarding the injury report, the Heat will be without key scorer Tyler Herro, who underwent left foot surgery in September and is not expected back for 8 to 12 weeks. Also out for this contest are rookie Kasparas Jakucionis (groin) and Terry Rozier, who is simply listed as “not with the team.”

