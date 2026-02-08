Trending topics:
NFL

How many NFL coaches have won the Super Bowl both as player and coach?

The Super Bowl is the NFL's most coveted prize. Winning it is very hard, but winning it as coach and player must be borderline impossible, right?

By Bruno Milano

Follow us on Google!
Head coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.
© Adam Glanzman/Getty ImagesHead coach Mike Vrabel of the New England Patriots.

The Super Bowl is a highly elusive achievement. Winning it once is, for many, the highlight of their careers. However, doing it both as a player and a coach is a feat very rarely seen in the NFL.

Patriots head coach Mike Vrabel has three Super Bowl rings due to his playing days. If he wins a Super Bowl as a head coach, he will become the fifth person in NFL history to win a ring as player and coach.

The other names are Tom Flores, Mike Ditka, Tony Dungy, and Doug Pederson. The only name that has more than two rings is Flores, who won one as a player and two as a HC. This means that if Vrabel wins, he would take pole position as he would have four Super Bowls.

Advertisement

Has any NFL coach ever won the Super Bowl both as a player and coach on the same team?

The answer to this question is not yet. However, if Vrabel coaches the Patriots to a win at Super Bowl LX, he would become the first one to accomplish this feat with the same team. Tom Flores won the Super Bowl as a backup quarterback with the Chiefs, but his coaching rings came with the Raiders.

Tweet placeholder
Advertisement

Mike Ditka won it as a tight end for the Cowboys in Super Bowl VI, but won it as a coach of the Bears in Super Bowl XX against the Patriots. Tony Dungy won it as a Steeler during his playing days, but he coached the Colts to Super Bowl glory over the Bears in the 2006 season. Lastly, Doug Pederson won the Super Bowl as a backup quarterback for the Green Bay Packers, and then coached the Eagles to earn the Lombardi. Both of Pederson’s rings came against the Patriots.

2026 Super Bowl LX referees: Who will officiate Seahawks vs Patriots today?

see also

2026 Super Bowl LX referees: Who will officiate Seahawks vs Patriots today?

When did Vrabel win his Super Bowl rings?

Vrabel played eight years for the Patriots as one of the team’s best linebackers. He played four Super Bowls, winning Super Bowls XXXVI over the Rams, XXXVIII over the Panthers, and XXXIX over the Eagles. He lost Super Bowl XLII against the Giants.

Advertisement

Vrabel had 17 total tackles, three sacks, one forced fumble and scored two total touchdowns, receiving one against the Panthers and other against the Eagles. Vrabel was an absolute leader during the first half of the Patriots dynasty.

bruno milano
Bruno Milano
ALSO READ
Will Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join Bad Bunny? Super Bowl LX halftime show rumors grow
NFL

Will Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin join Bad Bunny? Super Bowl LX halftime show rumors grow

Seahawks free agents in 2026: Rashid Shaheed, Kenneth Walker, and other players out of contract after Super Bowl LX
NFL

Seahawks free agents in 2026: Rashid Shaheed, Kenneth Walker, and other players out of contract after Super Bowl LX

Liam Coen makes something clear about Travis Hunter’s future with the Jaguars
NFL

Liam Coen makes something clear about Travis Hunter’s future with the Jaguars

2026 Super Bowl LX referees: Who will officiate Seahawks vs Patriots today?
NFL

2026 Super Bowl LX referees: Who will officiate Seahawks vs Patriots today?

Better Collective Logo