Former Super Bowl champion with Patriots issues 7 word message about New England’s performance

So far in Super Bowl LX, the New England Patriots still haven’t been able to get going against the Seattle Seahawks.

By Matías Persuh

Drake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.
© Ronald Martinez/Getty ImagesDrake Maye #10 of the New England Patriots.

Super Bowl LX so far has presented a game where the offenses have been notable by their absence — especially New England Patriots’, who have yet to break through against the Seattle Seahawks.

Julian Edelman is one of the most successful players in the recent Foxborough era, so his opinion carries weight for certain analyses. Through his X account, the former WR pointed out where his team needs to improve: “Hold the line defense. Hold the line.”

*Developing story…

matías persuh
Matías Persuh
