Is Karl-Anthony Towns playing tonight for Knicks vs Cavaliers in 2025-26 NBA season opener?

The wait is finally over — a new NBA season has officially begun. The New York Knicks will open their 2025–26 campaign at Madison Square Garden against the Cleveland Cavaliers, but the big question heading into the matchup is whether Karl-Anthony Towns will be available.

Towns entered the season dealing with a right quad strain, which put his status for the opener in doubt. According to NBA insider Shams Charania, the Knicks initially listed the All-Star big man as doubtful, but later upgraded him to questionable, making his availability a game-time decision.

The uncertainty surrounding Towns adds to the Knicks’ early-season challenges. The team is already without Mitchell Robinson (left ankle injury management) and Josh Hart (lower back spasms) for the opener against Cleveland.

Another player whose status remains uncertain for tonight’s matchup is OG Anunoby, who’s listed as probable with a left ankle sprain. If Towns is unable to suit up, the Knicks will face a major void in the paint with both of their primary big men sidelined.

However, there’s some optimism in New York. According to Stefan Bondy of the New York Post, Towns is expected to play in tonight’s season opener despite being listed as doubtful earlier in the day.

Cavaliers also dealing with key absences

For the Knicks, there’s some relief knowing they won’t be the only team shorthanded tonight. The Cleveland Cavaliers will also be missing several key players in their season opener.

Head coach Kenny Atkinson confirmed that starting point guard Darius Garland, starting wing Max Strus, and sixth man De’Andre Hunter will all be sidelined due to injury.