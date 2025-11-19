Is Joel Embiid playing today, Nov. 19, for 76ers vs Raptors?

The NBA season in the Eastern Conference features a group of teams vying for a strong position heading into the playoffs. Joel Embiid and the Philadelphia 76ers are among them, and in their bid to keep climbing the standings, they’ll be looking to secure a home win tonight against the Toronto Raptors.

It’s crucial for Nick Nurse to have as many players available as possible for this pivotal game. However, according to the latest injury report on the official NBA website, Embiid remains questionable, leaving his status for the matchup against the Raptors still in doubt.

One of the team’s top stars continues to deal with a knee injury, which has already forced him to miss four games this season. So far, Embiid is averaging 19.7 points, 5.5 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game.

Advertisement

Advertisement

The absence of the center wouldn’t be the only blow for the 76ers, as Paul George will also be missing. The franchise has officially ruled him out for the matchup against Toronto.

Joel Embiid #21 of the Philadelphia 76ers.

Advertisement

The flagbearer who has yet to shine this season

Despite high expectations for a dominant season, Joel Embiid has been unable to display his maximum potential due to persistent right knee soreness and the subsequent load management strategy implemented by the 76ers.

Advertisement

see also Philadelphia 76ers poised for major roster boost following impressive season start

Although medical imaging shows no structural damage, the center’s ongoing discomfort has severely limited his availability, often resulting in missed games and strict minutes restrictions when he does play.

Advertisement

This cautious approach—while prioritizing his long-term health—means fans have only seen flashes of the MVP-level force Embiid can be, underscoring how his nagging knee injury continues to prevent him from taking full control of the court and consistently leading the team.

Philadelphia’s upcoming games

The Philadelphia 76ers are entering a demanding stretch of their schedule, with their immediate success highly dependent on the uncertain status of Joel Embiid. Without a definitive timeline for his return, the team will have to navigate a series of challenging matchups relying heavily on its depth.

Advertisement

Advertisement

This critical run includes a high-stakes meeting with the Milwaukee Bucks, followed by competitive road and home contests against the Miami Heat and the Orlando Magic, respectively.

Each opponent offers a unique threat, and the absence—or limited minutes—of its superstar center will be a true test of whether Philadelphia can maintain its strong record relying on the continued brilliance of Tyrese Maxey and its defensive cohesion.