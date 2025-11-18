Is LeBron James playing tonight? Lakers host Jazz as fans wait for The King’s 2025-26 NBA season debut

The Los Angeles Lakers continue to march strongly in the Western Conference, and the impressive part of this campaign is that they’ve secured 10 wins without LeBron James on the court. Many are eagerly anticipating The King’s long-awaited debut of the 2025-26 NBA season tonight against the Utah Jazz.

Hope began to grow slowly among fans as the franchise officially listed James as questionable, prompting many to wonder if the team’s superstar would indeed make his debut against the Jazz.

According to NBA insider Shams Charania, James has been practicing normally in recent days following his sciatic injury and could make his official debut with the Lakers tonight.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Lakers’ LeBron James has been upgraded to questionable for Tuesday’s home game against the Utah Jazz, an indication he hopes to make his season debut. James is motivated and eager to return to action, and said at practice Monday that he is monitoring his body around the clock,” the insider revealed via X.

LeBron James #23 of the Los Angeles Lakers.

Advertisement

What injury has James been dealing with?

The start of the 2025-26 NBA season has been missing one key component: LeBron James. A persistent right sciatica injury has kept the four-time champion superstar sidelined, preventing him from making his highly anticipated season debut.

Advertisement

see also LeBron James’ net worth: Earnings and the billion-dollar empire of the Lakers’ legend

While the Lakers have managed to weather the storm thanks to MVP-caliber play from Luka Doncic, all eyes remain fixed on James’ recovery timeline. His extended absence marks a rare delay to the start of a campaign for the veteran forward, leaving fans and analysts eager for The King to finally step onto the court and integrate himself into the revamped Los Angeles rotation.

Advertisement

On a steady path

The Los Angeles Lakers have enjoyed a strong start to the new NBA season, currently holding an impressive 10-4 record. Much of this early success is attributed to the sensational play of Luka Doncic, who has stepped up as the clear leader and primary engine of the team.

Doncic is consistently putting up MVP-caliber numbers, driving the offense, and dominating the game on both ends of the floor. Meanwhile, the team and fans are eagerly awaiting the debut of superstar LeBron James. His comeback is expected to further elevate the Lakers’ championship aspirations, prompting one of the most formidable duos in the league once he steps onto the court.

Advertisement