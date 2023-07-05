James Harden wants out of the Philadelphia 76ers as the player exercised his $35.6 million option for the 2023-24 season. Considering this move, the message seems to be clear. A blockbuster trade.

Harden is 33-years old and arrived to the Sixers on February of 2022. He was supposed to be the missing piece of a spectacular team with names such as Joel Embiid, Tobias Harris and Tyrese Maxey. However, they couldn’t even make it to the NBA Finals.

Now, many teams such as the Los Angeles Clippers or the New York Knicks are favorites to make a big move for the NBA. Nevertheless, an intriguing message by Harden gave some hope to Sixers’ fans.

James Harden’s reunion with Joel Embiid

James Harden was among the celebrities at the spectacular party thrown by entrepreneur Michael Rubin on July 4th. In such a very special day, the list of names at the reunion was incredible. Tom Brady, Kylian Mbappe, Jay-Z, Beyoncé, Jennifer Lopez or Ben Affleck.

Harden went to his official Instagram account and posted a picture with Joel Embiid and Tobias Harris. “Great Fellowship” was the message as the three of them are smiling and having fun in the famous white party.

So, this a shocker for thousands of Sixers’ fans. If James Harden wants to leave Philadelphia, why does he appear clearly enjoying himself with his teammates. It’s true that everything off the court is a different story. However, in this specific situation, the image is tremendous.