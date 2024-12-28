Joel Embiid faces major sanction from NBA following Sixers' Christmas Day triumph over Celtics

On Christmas Day, the Philadelphia 76ers secured what could be their most significant win of the 2024-25 season. They traveled to TD Garden and handed the Boston Celtics a hard-fought 118-114 loss, their second consecutive defeat. Joel Embiid played a pivotal role in the victory, showcasing his immense talent and contributing heavily to the team’s success. However, his performance was overshadowed by actions that earned him a significant penalty from the NBA.

During the first half of the game, Embiid celebrated inappropriately on two separate occasions. The first incident occurred after a play that left him on the floor, where he made an obscene motion with his arms and pelvis. Later, after sinking a three-pointer near the end of the second quarter, Joel directed another questionable gesture toward the crowd by prominently displaying his right hand.

The NBA responded swiftly. “Philadelphia 76ers center Joel Embiid has been fined $75,000 for making obscene gestures on the playing court,” the league shared on a statement on Friday. “It was announced today by Joe Dumars, Executive Vice President, Head of Basketball Operations.”

While the fine does not diminish Embiid’s contributions during the game—where he delivered an impressive 27 points, 9 rebounds, and 2 assists in 31 minutes—it does shift the spotlight to his unsportsmanlike behavior rather than his exceptional talent on the court.

Embiid’s season marred by controversy

This latest incident is just one of several controversies that have clouded the center’s 2024-25 season. In early November, Joel Embiid was suspended for three games without pay following an altercation with a media member after a loss to the Memphis Grizzlies.

In addition, rumors have swirled about tensions within the Sixers’ locker room, with reports suggesting friction between Embiid and some teammates over his alleged habitual tardiness to team events. His conduct has drawn criticism from prominent figures, including NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal, who chastised Embiid for limiting his participation in back-to-back games.

Embiid’s struggles with injuries

Beyond suspensions and controversies, injuries have also plagued Embiid this season. He has played in only 9 of the Sixers’ 28 games, missing significant time due to various ailments. On Christmas Day, Embiid took the court despite suffering a right sinus fracture. However, heading into Saturday’s matchup against the Utah Jazz, Embiid is once again listed as “questionable,” this time due to a left foot sprain.

While Embiid’s talent is undeniable, his turbulent season has raised questions about his discipline and durability. The Sixers will need their franchise player to find consistency both on and off the court as they navigate the remainder of the season in pursuit of a championship.

