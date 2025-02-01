Kevin Durant fell short of becoming the GOAT due to one key reason, says three-time NBA champion

The Phoenix Suns are currently benefiting from the exceptional talents of Kevin Durant, who, despite being 36 years old, continues to perform at an elite level, just as he did since his debut in the NBA. The forward has been a formidable presence in the league for nearly two decades, yet his name rarely appears in discussions about the greatest player of all time. Now, three-time NBA champion Danny Green has offered an explanation for why Durant hasn’t been more prominent in such debates.

“There’s a lot of guys that are tough to guard in this league. I’ve had my fair share: Derrick Rose, Kyrie, Steph Curry, Klay, even JJ,” Green began during an interview with Run It Back. “The only one who was consistently the hardest to guard throughout my whole career was Kevin Durant.”

In discussing the specific qualities that made Durant such a difficult opponent, Danny elaborated: “There was no way to stop him, you just had the hope that he’d miss shots. He got to his spots, he got to his middle range, he can score in all three levels. He’s nothing short of amazing.”

Advertisement

Advertisement

Green, who won NBA championships with the San Antonio Spurs in 2014, the Toronto Raptors in 2019, and the Los Angeles Lakers in 2020, has had ample opportunity to face Durant on the court. His observations about Kevin’s offensive brilliance are based on years of firsthand experience.

“Honestly, could have been the best player walking this earth in the history of the game if he kind of wanted to be,” Green later asserted. “People just question his leadership and obviously the way he won or where he went to get the win. But if he wins those championships in OKC, and he got more than one or a couple MVPs…”

Advertisement

Kevin Durant controls the ball against Danny Green during a game between the Brooklyn Nets and the Philadelphia 76ers on October 11, 2021.

Advertisement

What is Durant missing to be the GOAT?

While Danny Green praised Durant’s immense talent, he also indicated that the forward’s career could have been even more impressive. “I guess he wasn’t known to be that type of leader, or that type of alpha,” he reflected. “If he had a different mentality, he would be the best thing we’ve ever seen in the history of the game, by far, because he is the most talented.”

Advertisement

Highlighting some of Durant’s unique on-court attributes, Danny pointed out: “We’ve never seen a guy 7ft, I’d say Wemby (Victor Wembanyama) now, but it’s very different. The way he moves, the way he shoots like a guard, there is nobody that could score better than him or as easy as he made it seem.”

Finally, Green compared Durant’s scoring prowess to other NBA legends. “Allen Iverson was a great scorer, Carmelo Anthony was a great scorer. All these guys are great scorers, but he just makes it look so easy because it’s so easy to him,” he said, underscoring KD’s unique place in NBA history.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Durant’s unfinished business

When it comes to Kevin Durant’s position in the GOAT conversation, one major factor often emerges: his decision to join an already star-studded Golden State Warriors roster to win his two NBA championships.

see also Kevin Durant reveals his Top 5 greatest NBA players, surprisingly excludes LeBron James

Durant came close to winning an NBA title with the Oklahoma City Thunder, even losing in the 2012 NBA Finals to the Miami Heat. Perhaps had he stayed in Oklahoma City or sought out a franchise where he could become the undisputed leader—like he has now with the Phoenix Suns—the perception of his legacy could be very different.