Russell Westbrook joins Sacramento: Kings’ updated lineup and depth chart for 2025-26 NBA season

After spending a year with the Denver Nuggets alongside Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook is poised to join the Sacramento Kings for the upcoming season, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. The veteran guard will be embarking on his 18th NBA season in Sacramento.

Updated Kings’ lineup features Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is set to join forces with Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis in the Kings’ lineup for the next NBA season. It’s important to note that Keegan Murray currently occupies a power forward position, but with Sabonis anchoring the frontcourt, there will be ample opportunity for Westbrook to make his mark on the court.

