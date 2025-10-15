Trending topics:
NBA

Russell Westbrook joins Sacramento: Kings’ updated lineup and depth chart for 2025-26 NBA season

Russell Westbrook's saga regarding his future has finally reached a conclusion, as the dynamic guard has signed with the Sacramento Kings for the upcoming season.

By Santiago Tovar

Russell Westbrook speaks onstage.
© Kevin Winter/Getty ImagesRussell Westbrook speaks onstage.

After spending a year with the Denver Nuggets alongside Nikola Jokic, Russell Westbrook is poised to join the Sacramento Kings for the upcoming season, as reported by ESPN’s Shams Charania. The veteran guard will be embarking on his 18th NBA season in Sacramento.

Updated Kings’ lineup features Westbrook

Russell Westbrook is set to join forces with Dennis Schroder, Zach LaVine, DeMar DeRozan, and Domantas Sabonis in the Kings’ lineup for the next NBA season. It’s important to note that Keegan Murray currently occupies a power forward position, but with Sabonis anchoring the frontcourt, there will be ample opportunity for Westbrook to make his mark on the court.

Developing story…

santiago tovar
Santiago Tovar
ALSO READ
NBA Rumors: Warriors return to trade talks with Kings seeking a win-win deal involving Kuminga
NBA

NBA Rumors: Warriors return to trade talks with Kings seeking a win-win deal involving Kuminga

NBA Rumors: The strategy the Kings are using — and how it’s working to convince Kuminga
NBA

NBA Rumors: The strategy the Kings are using — and how it’s working to convince Kuminga

NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga targeted by Western Conference team amid Warriors’ uncertainty
NBA

NBA Rumors: Jonathan Kuminga targeted by Western Conference team amid Warriors’ uncertainty

Aaron Rodgers makes a very surprising admission which might put retirement on hold
NFL

Aaron Rodgers makes a very surprising admission which might put retirement on hold

Better Collective Logo