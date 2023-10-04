The Golden State Warriors made a big commitment in the offseason. They proved that they want their NBA championship core to stay together by extending Draymond Green.

That’s why it seems like it’s just a matter of time before they do the same with Klay Thompson, another integral part of their dynasty. Both parties have talked about it, but nothing has happened yet.

That’s why the shooting guard doesn’t seem to be too worried about his future with the organization, and he knows he’s more than likely to stay with Stephen Curry for years to come.

Klay Thompson Isn’t Worried About His Contract

“I think it’s possible [I sign an extension soon] and if not, life is still great,” Thompson said, according to Bleacher Report. “Like, I’m still playing basketball, in my 13th year in the NBA, so I have no complaints. Whatever the future has in store, like, I’ve done so many great things in this uniform, and I know there are many more memories to create. Whatever happens, life is great. I can’t complain. I’ve had an incredible run here, and I look forward to making more great memories with the guys.”

Right now, it seems like the only thing going through Klay’s and the Warriors’ minds is to win another NBA championship. They have the pieces to do it, and they’re still salty about last season.

It won’t be easy, of course, as the Western Conference is more stacked with talent now than ever. But the Warriors have proved to us that you can never count them out or give them for dead.