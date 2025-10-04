Why are the Miami Heat and Orlando Magic playing in Puerto Rico today for an NBA preseason game?

The final stretch before the new NBA season has begun, with all teams seeing action through preseason games. The Miami Heat will take on the Orlando Magic, but what makes this matchup special is that it will be played in Puerto Rico.

The game in Puerto Rico is part of the NBA Global Games initiative, which aims to bring basketball beyond the United States and Canada. This matchup marks the league’s return to the Caribbean island for the first time in 19 years, when the Detroit Pistons defeated the Heat 84–64 in 2006.

This will be the seventh time the Heat play on Puerto Rican soil, while it marks the first ever for the Magic. However, Orlando’s Managing Director, Ryan DeVos, noted that the team has a strong Puerto Rican fan base in Florida.

“We are incredibly excited to play in Puerto Rico,” DeVos said during a joint press conference with the Heat. “We view Puerto Rico as an extension of our market. We’ve got a fantastic Puerto Rican fan base in Central Florida, and we’re really excited to be part of this matchup”.

Paolo Banchero #5 of the Orlando Magic. (Patrick Smith/Getty Images)

This is one of several international matchups featured in this year’s NBA Global Games. The 76ers and Knicks already faced off twice in the United Arab Emirates, the New Orleans Pelicans played Melbourne United in Australia, and the Suns and Nets are set to play two games in China.

Heat dealing with key absences

The Miami Heat won’t travel to Puerto Rico with a full squad, as head coach Erik Spoelstra will be without five players. Star guard Tyler Herro will miss the start of the season after undergoing foot surgery, with his return expected in roughly eight to twelve weeks.

In addition to Herro, Terry Rozier, Pelle Larsson, Kasparas Jakucionis, and Davion Mitchell will also sit out the preseason matchup against the Magic in Puerto Rico due to injuries.

Spoelstra said the game will be a good opportunity to give minutes to several players on the roster. “We’ll just see who’s available tomorrow, and we’ll keep moving forward,” he said during a press conference on Friday. “We’ve had a very good week. It’ll be nice to play a game. I didn’t have any intentions of playing guys huge minutes anyway — it’ll be a good opportunity for everyone”.

