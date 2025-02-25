JJ Redick has been the key figure in the Los Angeles Lakers’ success this season. The team continues to strengthen its status as a serious contender for the NBA Championship. Despite roster changes and key departures, Redick has adjusted quickly. He has also helped players like Austin Reaves and Dorian Finney-Smith maximize their performance. Before the crucial game against the Dallas Mavericks, Redick spoke about Max Christie‘s talent and departure of the franchise.

“Max, since the day I took the job, was someone that I was very high on…Really him and Jalen (Hood-Scifino) were the first two guys we got our hands…Max and Jalen were with us in Summer League and just feel very invested for the rest of my life in the rest of his career. He’s someone who throughout our time together was given more opportunities and became someone who starred in his role,” stated JJ Redick.

While Max Christie was with the Lakers, he showed great potential. However, JJ Redick did not provide him with consistent opportunities to shine. With veterans like LeBron James and Anthony Davis leading the team, finding minutes for Christie became a challenge.

Despite this, JJ Redick believed in his development and gradually increased his playing time. Though not a focal point in the Lakers’ rotation, Christie’s defensive instincts and shooting ability hinted at a promising future.

Max Christie #12 of the Los Angeles Lakers shoots the ball against the Washington Wizards during the second half at Capital One Arena on January 30, 2025 in Washington, DC.

Max Christie’s development has been a key storyline since joining the Dallas Mavericks. He has fully embraced his new role, proving himself as a valuable two-way contributor. Max has showcased his scoring ability, including a 19-point performance against the Miami Heat. Beyond his offense, he has also demonstrated his versatility, making an impact on the defensive end.

Is Max Christie seeking payback against the Lakers after being traded?

Max Christie is set to face his former team, but he insists there are no hard feelings. The young guard, now with the Dallas Mavericks, downplayed any notion of seeking revenge against the Lakers.

“I’m not even looking at this game as a revenge game…I want to win, obviously. The Lakers are a playoff team. They’re really, really good. It’s a good test for us as a matchup, as a team as well. But I’m not going in there with any bad blood or any intention of trying to drop 40 on them,” Christie stated.

Since joining Dallas, Christie has embraced his new role and focused on team success. While some expected him to take this game personally, he remains committed to playing within the flow of the game.

“I’m just going in there to try to win the game, play my game and let the game come to me. I’m not going to go out there and force 25 shots. That’s not what this game is about. That’s not what I’m about,” stated Max Christie. His maturity and team-first mentality have been key to his early success with the Mavericks, proving he is focused on winning, not personal narratives.