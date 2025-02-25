Lakers News: JJ Redick makes something clear about Luka Doncic facing the Mavericks

Tonight marks Luka Doncic’s first showdown against the Dallas Mavericks, following the shocking trade that sent the Slovenian star to the Los Angeles Lakers in exchange for Anthony Davis. As anticipation builds, Lakers head coach JJ Redick shared his perspective on the upcoming clash, making it clear that Doncic is ready for the challenge.

While it may seem like just another regular-season game to some, this matchup carries significant emotional weight for both Doncic and the Mavericks. It will be the first time the former Dallas cornerstone faces his old team, a franchise he had no intention of leaving. Although the game won’t take place at the American Airlines Center, it remains a pivotal moment for Doncic, who is determined to prove his worth.

Redick addressed the emotional complexity of such encounters, explaining how players typically process these situations. According to Redick, Doncic has been adapting well and is prepared for the night’s challenges.

“I think he’ll be fine,” Redick said, via Greg Beacham of The Associated Press. “Every day that he’s been with us, it’s becoming just a little bit more normal. I’ve been there. The first time you play your old team, particularly this close in time duration, it’s going to be weird. But he’ll be able to handle it”.

Luka Doncic #77 of the Los Angeles Lakers warms up prior to a game against the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena. (Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

Dorian Finney-Smith on Doncic’s big game

Former Mavericks teammate and current Lakers forward Dorian Finney–Smith also weighed in, noting that Doncic is eager for the matchup. He emphasized that the entire Lakers locker room is behind their star player, predicting a hard-fought battle against the Mavericks.

“I think he’s going to be excited, but everybody in the locker room is excited,” Finney-Smith said. “We’ve got his back. It’s going to be a hard-fought game. I know [Mavs coach Jason] Kidd is going to have them ready to come in here and compete, so we’ve just got to match their intensity”.

Stephen A. Smith predicts big night for Doncic

NBA analyst Stephen A. Smith has bold expectations for Doncic’s performance against his former team. Smith believes the 25-year-old will deliver a statement game, leaving a lasting impression on Mavericks fans, head coach Jason Kidd, and GM Nico Harrison.

“This is the first time he’s seeing them since it happened,” Smith said. “Jason Kidd is going to be in the building. [General manager] Nico Harrison is going to be in the building… I think [Luka’s] gonna come out there tonight and look to hurt people’s feelings”.

