Dolphins’ Tyreek Hill reacts with a five-word message to a new key addition on Chiefs’ Andy Reid coaching staff

The Kansas City Chiefs are already in motion as they prepare for the upcoming NFL season, looking to put behind them one of the most disappointing campaigns in recent years. In response, the team led by head coach Andy Reid brought back a familiar figure by hiring Eric Bieniemy, a move that immediately generated reactions across the league. One of the most notable responses came from Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill.

Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes publicly supported Bieniemy’s return on Instagram on January 21, but it was Hill’s reaction that truly set social media buzzing. Hill, who began his NFL career in Kansas City, drew attention despite now playing for Miami, a city that remains closely linked to his professional story.

Hill’s message was brief but telling. Using just five words, “EB to the Chiefs MB,” the Dolphins star acknowledged Bieniemy’s return, a comment that quickly sparked speculation about his continued emotional ties to Kansas City and its organization.

Through their official channels, the Chiefs made the announcement to their fan base with a clear and confident message. “A familiar face at offensive coordinator, Eric Bieniemy is back in Kansas City. Let’s get to work,” the team wrote, signaling both continuity and renewed ambition with Andy Reid and a new teammate.

Eric Bieniemy (left) talking with Andy Reid.

Eric Bieniemy’s history with the Chiefs

Bieniemy has a long and successful history with the Chiefs organization. He served as running backs coach from 2013 to 2017 before being promoted to offensive coordinator from 2018 through 2022, playing a major role in the development of Patrick Mahomes and the rise of one of the NFL’s most explosive offenses.

After leaving Kansas City, Bieniemy sought new challenges and joined the Washington Commanders as offensive coordinator for the 2023 season. In 2025, he quietly joined the Chicago Bears as running backs coach under head coach Ben Johnson, where his work with players such as Kyle Monangai and D’Andre Swift stood out and contributed to quarterback Caleb Williams leading one of the NFC’s most productive offenses.

Mahomes’ message and locker room impact

Bieniemy’s return also resonated inside the Chiefs’ locker room. During a lighthearted exchange, Travis Kelce once asked Patrick Mahomes who his best friend on the team was, and Mahomes answered without hesitation, Eric Bieniemy. Kelce took the response in stride, later joking, “Running this thing like Eric Bieniemy’s back,” a comment that underscored the respect and influence Bieniemy continues to command within the organization.