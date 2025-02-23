LeBron James and Luka Doncic delivered a great performance to lead the Los Angeles Lakers to a 123-100 victory over the Denver Nuggets. After the Slovenian star’s breakout with 32 points, JJ Redick sent a very clear message about who the leader of the offense is from now on.

“I think Luka needs to be the guy that controls the offense. And Bron and AR (Austin Reaves), because we’re going to stagger everybody, they’re going to have their times to be on the ball. But all three of those guys are very intelligent basketball players, and we can create mismatches. We can get teams in the blender.”

The Lakers’ victory has sent shockwaves through the NBA, as their dominance on the road against Nikola Jokić suggests that Los Angeles could be the championship contender everyone expected.

Will Lakers win a championship with Luka Doncic?

The Los Angeles Lakers are the third favorite to reach the NBA Finals in the Western Conference, behind the Oklahoma City Thunder and the Nuggets. Because of that, Redick admitted that, for him, the game in Denver was a turning point in the season.

“I pretty much haven’t slept since we walked off the court in Portland. I just spent a lot of time in this game. Our staff spent a lot of time in this game. I envisioned our guys playing hard, they played harder than I could have envisioned. They battled tonight. Luka was great. He controlled the game when he had the ball in his hands. Made some great decisions.”

