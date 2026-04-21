Lakers’ Luka Doncic sees ‘goal’ realized as Jaxson Hayes secures Slovenian citizenship

In a move that has energized the Los Angeles Lakers locker room, center Jaxson Hayes officially announced that he has secured his Slovenian citizenship. The naturalization process clears the way for Hayes to suit up alongside superstar teammate Luka Doncic for the Slovenian National Team in international competition.

“I had Luka constantly calling me his ‘Slovenian brother,'” Hayes told reporters after confirming he now holds a Slovenian passport. The bond between the two further underscores Doncic’s growing influence as a foundational leader within the Lakers‘ roster.

While the citizenship news may seem secondary to the NBA season, the chemistry developing between Doncic and his supporting cast is a primary reason why Los Angeles remains a heavy favorite to hoist the Larry O’Brien Trophy in June.

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Even though Doncic was a notable omission from the NBA’s final MVP ballot, his focus remains squarely on the postseason. The five-time All-NBA selection is currently gearing up for a potential return in Game 3 against the Houston Rockets, where he aims to help the Lakers punch their ticket to the Western Conference Semifinals.

JAXSON HAYES GOES THROUGH THE LEGS FOR THE CRAZY SLAM DUNK 🤯 pic.twitter.com/FDsCeRd1QK — Sportsnet (@Sportsnet) January 27, 2026

Doncic’s dominant 2025-26 campaign

Doncic has been the engine behind the Lakers’ resurgence this season, providing both veteran leadership and a historic statistical output. His regular-season performance cemented his status as the most versatile offensive threat in the league.

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Ahead of his anticipated return to the lineup, here is a look at Doncic’s league-leading regular season averages:

Games Played: 64

64 Minutes Per Game: 35.8

35.8 Points Per Game: 33.5 (NBA Scoring Title)

33.5 (NBA Scoring Title) Assists Per Game: 8.3

8.3 Rebounds Per Game: 7.7

7.7 Steals Per Game: 1.6

1.6 Field Goal Percentage: 47.6%

47.6% Three-Point Percentage: 36.6%

36.6% Free Throw Percentage: 78.0%

78.0% True Shooting Percentage: 61.6%

Slovenia’s projected international lineup

Hayes’ addition provides the Slovenian National Team with much-needed size and athleticism at the rim. Here is how the Slovenian rotation is projected to look with two NBA starters in the mix:

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PG: Luka Doncic

Luka Doncic SG: Ziga Samar

Ziga Samar SF: Gregor Hrovat

Gregor Hrovat PF: Klemen Prepelic

Klemen Prepelic C: Jaxson Hayes