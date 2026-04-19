NBA snubs Luka Doncic from MVP finalists despite ruling him eligible: Fans’ reactions

The NBA can truly be unpredictable, and Luka Doncic may have learned that the hard way. Shortly after making him and Cade Cunningham eligible for end-of-season awards in the 2025-26 season, the league announced its finalists for Kia NBA Most Valuable Player. The Los Angeles Lakers‘ star wasn’t named among the three contenders.

Instead, the MVP will be awarded to one of the following: Nikola Jokic, Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, and Victor Wembanyama. As a result, the league’s most prestigious individual award will be in contention between a three-time winner, the reigning MVP, and a third-year phenom that’s destined to change the NBA forever.

While all three finalists have enough merit of their own, the league’s decision to leave Doncic out of the cut is one that fans don’t exactly love or understand. The decision has made waves all over social media, with the league facing backlash for snubbing the Slovenian star.

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Fans react to Doncic’s snub from MVP finalists

It didn’t take long before fans throughout the league to express their dislike for the decision. It wasn’t exclusive to Lakers fans or in the South California region, either. “Luka got robbed,” was a common comment by fans on social media.

The 2025-26 Finalists for Kia NBA Most Valuable Player.



Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

Nikola Jokić

Victor Wembanyama pic.twitter.com/Gy5UcInp6h — NBA (@NBA) April 19, 2026

Others pointed to the fact things might be different if Doncic didn’t play alongside LeBron James in the City of Angels. “Luka’s disrespect is unreal,” an upset user wrote on X. “This is why MVP is a joke,” an angry fan stated.

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Luka Doncic’s stats in 2025-26 NBA season

Although he only appeared in 64 games throughout the regular season, Doncic managed to put up incredible numbers while leading the Lakers to a fourth-seed berth out of the Western Conference in the NBA Playoffs.

Doncic finished the season with the league’s best points-per-game average at 33.5 and the third-best assists average at 8.3. He also averaged the second-most three-pointers made per game at 4.0. Only Stephen Curry, at 4.4, had a better mark.

Despite falling just short of the NBA’s minimum of 65 appearances to contend for awards, Doncic’s challenge was ruled in favor due to him missing two games when attending the birth of her daughter, Olivia, in Slovenia in December 2025. Still, the NBA doesn’t have him in consideration for the Most Valuable Player recognition.

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When is MVP named?

The MVP will be announced in May. Last season, Gilgeous-Alexander was named the NBA’s Most Valuable Player on May 21st. This year, fans can expect a similar timeline for the announcement.