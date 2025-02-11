NBA News: JJ Redick shares honest admission about Luka Doncic’s debut with the Lakers

The Los Angeles Lakers secured a commanding 132-113 victory over the Utah Jazz at Crypto.com Arena on Monday night, with Luka Doncic‘s debut as the central storyline. After a lengthy absence from competition, the guard suited up for the first time in a Lakers jersey, prompting an insightful reflection from head coach JJ Redick.

“Knowing Luka, whether he will admit this or not, there was probably a little bit of nerves,” Redick said during the postgame press conference. “Playing for the Lakers for the first time, with the anticipation that our fans had, this building had, his teammates had, and our coaching staff had. He kind of gets that. He sees that.”

The coach made it clear that all eyes were on Doncic, who was at the center of the most shocking trade of the season, and whose arrival in Los Angeles has had a significant impact on the NBA landscape. Despite the immense pressure, Redick believed the guard handled the situation with poise. “I thought he handled it really well, and he played really well tonight,” he explained.

“He could not make a three outside of the first one, but again, it goes back to all our guys—they just played agenda-free basketball,” Redick later added. “He didn’t make it about Luka. He made it about playing good basketball and playing Laker basketball.”

How did Doncic fare in his debut with the Lakers?

Luka Doncic had not played an official game for more than a month and a half due to a calf strain he suffered in late December, which had kept him sidelined with the Dallas Mavericks. He also required over a week to reach the necessary physical condition to make his debut with the Los Angeles Lakers.

In the 24 minutes he spent on the court, Doncic showcased flashes of his remarkable talent and made a valuable contribution to his team’s victory over the Utah Jazz. He finished the game with 14 points, 4 assists, and 5 rebounds. While his debut was solid, it’s clear that fans are expecting more, and as the games progress, the guard is expected to deliver even better performances.

Doncic agrees with Redick’s assessment

Following the game, Doncic spoke to reporters during a press conference and confirmed Redick’s observation. “I was a little nervous before,” he admitted. “I can’t remember the last time I was nervous before a game.”

However, the 24-year-old guard quickly shook off his nerves once he stepped onto the floor, and he was able to enjoy the experience of playing basketball once again. “Once I stepped out on the court, it was fun just being out there again. It felt amazing,” said Doncic, while expressing his gratitude for the support he received in his first game with the Los Angeles Lakers. “It was special the way they received me—everybody. It was amazing to see.”

