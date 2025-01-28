The Los Angeles Lakers appear to have hit their stride in 2025, riding a four-game NBA winning streak that has fans buzzing about their championship potential. The impact of JJ Redick’s coaching is becoming increasingly evident, as the team has displayed impressive cohesion on both ends of the court. Among the players benefiting most from this newfound synergy is Anthony Davis, who has elevated his game to new heights in recent outings, culminating in an incredible personal milestone.

Anthony Davis delivered another dominant performance on Monday night, leading the Los Angeles Lakers to a commanding 122-108 victory over the Charlotte Hornets. The All-Star forward posted a jaw-dropping stat line of 42 points and 23 rebounds, marking personal record achieving the fifth 40-20 game of his career and solidifying his place among the NBA’s elite.

Davis’ two-way excellence set the tone for the Lakers, who are gaining momentum in their quest for a favorable playoff position in the highly competitive Western Conference. Davis is averaging 26.3 points, 12.1 rebounds, and 3.4 blocks per game this season, anchoring the Lakers on both ends of the floor.

Anthony Davis’ ability to rise to the occasion in key moments has been a defining trait, as evidenced by his recent scoring tear, tallying more than 24 points in four consecutive games, including back-to-back performances with over 36 points. His sustained dominance has been pivotal to the Lakers’ resurgence as they aim to make noise in the postseason.

Anthony Davis #3 of the Los Angeles Lakers makes a slam dunk against the Cleveland Cavaliers in the first half at Crypto.com Arena on December 31, 2024 in Los Angeles, California.

The victory over the Charlotte Hornets showcased more than just Anthony Davis’s individual brilliance, it highlighted the growing cohesion of the Los Angeles Lakers as a team. Davis’s record-setting performance served as a powerful reminder of his ability to dominate games and shoulder the load when his team needs him most.

Can Anthony Davis’ strong form lead the Lakers to an NBA championship?

While Anthony Davis continues to anchor the Lakers with his dominant performances, the team cannot afford to rely solely on his brilliance. Any injury or decline in Davis’s production could significantly disrupt their offensive rhythm and overall effectiveness.

To maintain their competitive edge, the Lakers must establish a more balanced attack, ensuring consistent contributions from the supporting cast to ease the burden on Davis.

Head coach JJ Redick seems keenly aware of this need for balance, and Austin Reaves has proven to be a dependable secondary option in key moments. Reaves’s talent was on full display during his 38-point outing against the Brooklyn Nets, a performance that underscored his potential to lead when called upon. However, Reaves must remain ready to step up when the situation demands.

